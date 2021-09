The Independent has more on government plans to insist on voters producing IDs at polling stations.They say that a report, published by parliament’s cross-party Joint Committee on Human Rights, has warned that the demand to show photo ID at the polling station could deny the right to vote to large numbers of people and create barriers to minority groups participating in elections. They estimate that the plan could discriminate against as many as 2 million elderly, disabled and ethnic minority people.And the report found that the problem which the measure is supposed to solve, of people fraudulently passing themselves off as someone else to vote, was “rare”, with just 171 allegations since 2014, leading to nine cautions and three convictions:This bill is looking more and more like American-style voter suppression.