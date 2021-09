Over at the Guardian, Simon Jenkins has got Boris Johnson bang to rights on the lies that have led to the shambles now enveloping British trade with Europe. He quite rightly says that the Prime Minister is wrong that our current predicament was an unavoidable price worth paying to leave the EU:He concludes that Brexit need never have so devastated the British economy. The damage has come from the decision to leave the single market. If we are to recover, then we need to rejoin as fast as possible, by imitating the protocol it has agreed for Ireland. That may well be ironic but it solves several problems in one fell swoop.