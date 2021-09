As somebody who has just submitted a freedom of information request, albeit to the Welsh Government, it is concerning to see how the greater transparency offered by the FOI Act is now being challenged by Ministers and civil servants.The Independent reports that government departments have spent at least half a million pounds since 2016 trying to block the release of information under transparency laws, with lawyers working for six government ministries challenging rulings by the Information Commissioner and leaving taxpayers to foot the legal bill:So much for the open, accountable government on which our democracy is founded.