This Tory government's failure to secure a proper post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is costing the country dear both in terms of jobs and our balance of trade. As the Guardian reports , exports of food and drink to the EU have suffered a “disastrous” decline in the first half of the year because of Brexit trade barriers, with sales of beef and cheese hit hardest.They say that Food and Drink Federation (FDF) producers lost £2bn in sales, a dent in revenue that could not be compensated for by the increased sales in the same period to non-EU countries including China and Australia:Not only was none of this not on the side of Boris's bus, but these trends are completely contrary to what he and other government ministers told us when the country voted to leave the EU in the first place.