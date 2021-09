I suppose a government that is fundamentally opposed to letting asylum seekers and refugees into our country can't be blamed when they get it wrong on a cohort they have to admit, but it doesnt help those individuals fleeing the Taliban nor does it do anything for the authorities tasked with the resettlement process.The Independent reports that the Home Office’s plan to resettle Afghan refugees has come under fire from local councils who say they have been left “scrambling” to meet the urgent needs of new arrivals due to a “lack of clarity” from central government.The paper says that in some cases, houses procured for evacuated families have remained empty for more than a week despite the Home Office saying the process would take one day while charities have said that the time Afghans spend in hotels should be as “short as possible”, as living in this setting can have a detrimental impact on their mental health:It seems that it wasnt just the evacuation from Afghanistan that has taken the government by surprise but also the consequences arising from that. They really need to do better.