The Independent reports on the views of Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, who believes that Boris Johnson’s refusal to rebuild the UK’s “dysfunctional relationship” with the EU is damaging foreign and security policy.Ricketts says the prime minister’s “tactic” of trying to build closer links with national capitals instead “will not work” and must be rethought, with the bitter spats between London and Brussels since Brexit, making the task hugely difficult, and leaving trust is at a very low ebb:Brexit is really going well, isn't it?