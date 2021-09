At last, a government cut I agree with. The Guardian reports that a controversial plan to build a tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland has been ditched before ground was broken.They say the proposed link, described as the “world’s most stupid tunnel” by Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, had a price tag of about £15bn and the backing of the prime minister. But an unnamed government official with knowledge of Treasury spending negotiations has told the Financial Times the plans are “dead, at least for now”:One would like to think that, unlike Johnson's Thames bridge idea, no public money was wasted on this nonsense but clearly there has been a feasibility study so that is unlikely. At least the idea was out out of its misery before serious money could be spent on it.