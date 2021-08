In many ways the revelation in the Independent that just 10 wealthy people account for a quarter of all the donations made by individuals to the Conservative Party since Boris Johnson became prime minister is no great surprise. One has the impression that during Covid especially, wealthy individuals have donatd huge sums of money to the Tories, presumably hoping that they will win lucrative contracts or favours. It is up to others to judge whether that hope was realised or not.The paper says that the 10 super-rich donors – nine of whom are men – have given a combined sum of just over £10m to the Tories since Mr Johnson entered Downing Street, more than 25 per cent of the £38.6m received from all individuals in the past two years. They add that fears have been raised about the power held by the very wealthiest Tory donors, after it emerged last week that a group known as the “advisory board” had been developed to connect the party’s biggest financial backers with ministers:Of especial interest is that the donation data shows most of the 10 biggest individual Tory backers since Mr Johnson became prime minister in July 2019 made their fortune in either finance or property:The case for a reform of political finance grows stronger by the day.