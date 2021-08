The Guardian reports on the view of experts that the UK foreign aid cuts will have “devastating” consequences at a time when major recipient countries are at risk of becoming more politically unstable.They say thousands of activities providing life-saving support are being cut due to the government’s decision to reduce aid spending to 0.5% of gross national income:These cuts are in danger of exacerbating terrorism and reducing the UK's influence in the world. Surely the lesson of the debacle in Afghanistan is that we need to be engaging in nation-building so as to reduce the influence of extremists, not pulling up the drawbridge.