As the designated grocery shopper in my household, I have noticed, along with others, the sudden increase in the number of empty supermarket shelves and non-availability of certain essential items since lockdown eased. At first it was cat food, now it is a whole range of goods which are becoming difficult to find. Wales-on-Line reports that shoppers have been left angered at the lack of items available in supermarkets across Britain, blamed on Brexit, a shortage of staff and 'pinged' workers.And that in an attempt to distract from the glaring gaps on the shelves, supermarket staff have become creative in hiding the lack of stock. Some are removing entire aisles to hide the fact that they cannot fill them.It is little wonder the Guardian is reporting that desperate food manufacturers are pleading with the government to be able to call upon prisoners to solve a labour crisis blamed on the double blow of Brexit and Covid:Of course if the government was not so obsessed with restricting the free movement of labour between the UK and the EU, this crisis would not be so bad. Surely it is time they changed the regulations.