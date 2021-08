The Guardian reports that a health minister replaced his mobile phone before it could be searched for information relevant to £85m of deals that are subject to a legal challenge:The paper adds that the Information Commissioners Office is investigating the use of all private correspondence channels used by ministers – which could include tools such as WhatsApp – after concerns were raised about the former health secretary’s email, as well as private emails from Bethell:This use of private channels to conduct government business is concerning and raises questions as to why Ministers feel it is necessary. It certainly makes government more opaque and undermines accountability. It needs to stop.