Most of us emitted a deep sigh and moved on when UK Ministers started to wrap themselves in the union jack, though to be fair I did retaliate slightly by adopting Welsh and European flags as a backdrop for all my video conferencing meetings. My little act of rebellion has cost the public nothing, whereas Boris Johnson's flag-obsession is proving very expensive indeed.The Guardian reports that spending on union flags has increased in virtually every government department since Johnson entered Downing Street, with more than £163,000 spent this year and last. It accounts for 85% of union flag purchases over the past four years:This is good news for flagmakers but from the point of view of other taxpayers one is bound to question the government's priorities. The amount involved would not cover the £20 a week cut from Universal Credit payments, but it does indicate which of the two Ministers consider to be the more important.