There is still so nuch to do and which can be done to tackle climate change, but is it too late? The latest report from the International Panel on Climate Change, the world’s leading authority on climate science, seems to suggest that it may be. That is especially so because there are still few signs of any concerted international action on this issue, or even agreement on the best way forward. We can all do the little things but without radical change on an international level we are hitting our head against a brick wall.The Guardian reports on the IPCC's conclusions that human activity is changing the Earth’s climate in ways “unprecedented” in thousands or hundreds of thousands of years, with some of the changes now inevitable and “irreversible”. They say within the next two decades, temperatures are likely to rise by more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, breaching the ambition of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, and bringing widespread devastation and extreme weather.The IPCC believe only rapid and drastic reductions in greenhouse gases in this decade can prevent such climate breakdown, with every fraction of a degree of further heating likely to compound the accelerating effects:Of course there has been the inevitable gnashing of teeth by assorted world leaders in response to this report, but no sign as yet of any real action. We cannot wait much longer for the appopriate and effective response we all need.