As the holiday industry struggles to recover from a disastrous covid year, they cannot be helped by companies providing the tests needed to get on a flight abroad boosting their own profits.As the Independent reports , more than 80 private travel testing companies have been warned over listing prices on the government’s official website which are lower than those offered on their own sites at the point of checkout.A review by the English Department of Health and Social Care found that 82 of these companies – which makes up around 18 per cent of all day two and day eight providers listed – advertised far lower prices on gov.uk than those on offer when users clicked through to the brand’s official website. The Secretary of State is understandably livid:It is also good news that findings from the department’s review will be shared with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to support their own review of the market and align recommendations and actions.