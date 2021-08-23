Monday, August 23, 2021
Profiting from Covid?
As the holiday industry struggles to recover from a disastrous covid year, they cannot be helped by companies providing the tests needed to get on a flight abroad boosting their own profits.
As the Independent reports, more than 80 private travel testing companies have been warned over listing prices on the government’s official website which are lower than those offered on their own sites at the point of checkout.
A review by the English Department of Health and Social Care found that 82 of these companies – which makes up around 18 per cent of all day two and day eight providers listed – advertised far lower prices on gov.uk than those on offer when users clicked through to the brand’s official website. The Secretary of State is understandably livid:
“It is absolutely unacceptable for any private testing company to be taking advantage of holidaymakers and today’s action clamps down on this cowboy behaviour,” Mr Javid said in a statement about the issue.
“Fifty-seven firms will be removed from the gov.uk list and a further 82 will be given a two-strike warning – if they advertise misleading prices ever again, they’re off.”
Some of those being removed were on account of them no longer offering a day two and day eight testing service, Mr Javid added.
He also said the gov.uk website would be updated to reflect the true cost of the tests.
“We are also introducing regular spot checks this week to make sure all private providers follow the rules and meet our high standards of transparency,” he said.
The checks will include DHSC officials ensuring companies are complying with the rules to ensure that prices displayed are accurate, providers are legitimate, and companies have not changed their name to get back on the list.
It is also good news that findings from the department’s review will be shared with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to support their own review of the market and align recommendations and actions.
