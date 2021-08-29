guns will, especially in the south, probably still be a greater factor in the exercise of power than the ballot box.

there will still be tension, especially in the south, between governance through tribal democracy and government through formal Western-style democratic structures, with the former being more influential than the latter, unless we can find a way to synergise the two.

War lords especially in the south will still be a feature of Afghan governance and government.

drugs, especially in the south, will still be a feature of Afghan life and the Afghan economy.

corruption will still be deeply embedded in government

the Taliban will still exist as an armed force, especially in the south. Because here the insurgency is actually not about Al Qaeda but about deeply conservative Islamic Pashtun nationalism, with most locals preferring the Taliban, even if they do nasty things to them, to foreign troops, even if they do nice things for them.





He concludes that the realistic aim in Afghanistan, with current resources, is not victory but containment. Our success will be measured not in making things different but making them better, not in final defeat of the jihardists, but in preventing them from using Afghanistan as a space for their activity.