Today's Boris Johnson faux pas bring us back to the furnishing in 10 Downing Street, with a report in the Independent that the government has forked out almost £100,000 of taxpayers’ money on two sets of artwork while at the same time, the Prime Minister is planning to cut public sector pay and benefits:The paper adds that last year, civil servants splashed out £696,700 on new works for the Government Art Collection, more than 60 per cent up on the £432,071 spent the year before. On top of the £200,000 refurbishment of the Downing Street flat last year, it is becoming clear where this government's priorities lie.