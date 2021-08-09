Monday, August 09, 2021
More on those skewed government spending priorities
Today's Boris Johnson faux pas bring us back to the furnishing in 10 Downing Street, with a report in the Independent that the government has forked out almost £100,000 of taxpayers’ money on two sets of artwork while at the same time, the Prime Minister is planning to cut public sector pay and benefits:
The pieces of artwork were bought through the Government Art Collection fund, The Mirror reported.
A unnamed painting by Belfast-born artist Cathy Wilkes was purchased for £70,200. The 24x28 inch piece – bought from the Xavier Hufkens gallery in Brussels – is a washy blend of muted pink, turquoise and green “egg tempera on linen”.
A set of four black-and-white photo prints of vegetation and their shadows called ‘Ashen, Restless,’ by photographer Willie Doherty was bought for £18,775 – from the Kerlin Gallery in Dublin – to also go on display at 11 Downing Street.
Downing Street was unable to say how much public cash was spent on the art but a spokesman said the “majority” of the money came from “philanthropic” donors.
In less than two month’s time, low-income households will receive less money in benefits.
The £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift, that was put in place at the start of the Covid pandemic, will be “phased out” from the end of September and mainly October – Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey confirmed last month.
Also in July, public sector workers such as teachers and police officers received a real-terms pay cut when their salaries were frozen.
The paper adds that last year, civil servants splashed out £696,700 on new works for the Government Art Collection, more than 60 per cent up on the £432,071 spent the year before. On top of the £200,000 refurbishment of the Downing Street flat last year, it is becoming clear where this government's priorities lie.
