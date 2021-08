With the haulage industry and british agriculture amongst others, struggling in the face of a massive labour shortage, the government's solution has been for businesses to invest in UK workers . However the Institute of Directors has hit back, stopping just short of suggesting Ministers are living out a summer fantasy.The Guardian reports that the IoD believes the idea will not solve short-term labour shortages that are increasingly putting retailers and supply chains under pressure. They have called for new, flexible visas that would allow foreign workers to step in to fill crucial roles, particularly as lorry drivers, after an exodus of workers due to Covid and Brexit:As ever the solution is multi-faceted, something that tunnel-visioned ministers cannot see:So much for the Tories being the party of business.