Nobody would ever describe Boris Johnson as 'Mr Sensitivity', but his latest faux pas has hit a new low, even for him. As the Independent explains , the prime minister was reported to have chuckled as he said Britain owed its escape from reliance on coal energy to Margaret Thatcher’s closure of the mines in the 1980s:Around 20,000 people lost their livelihood in Wales as a result of Thatcher's wholesale closure of pits, which led to the bitterly divisive miners’ strike of 1984-85; whole communities were devastated by the loss of their main centre of employment; while the Welsh economy is still struggling to recover decades later. It is no joking matter and certainly nothing to celebrate.Surely, Johnson must retract his statement and apologise for it.