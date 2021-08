The Independent reports that more than half a million European citizens living in the UK are still awaiting a decision over their status six weeks on from the June deadline for the settlement scheme.They say European nationals and their families were asked to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme by 30 June so they could carry on living and working in Britain after Brexit. But just over 569,000 applications to the scheme were still pending in July, according to the latest Home Office data:It is worth noting that in October 2017, Boris Johnson made a promise to EU citizens living in the UK that “your rights will be protected whatever happens” after Brexit. Yet another broken promise from this government.