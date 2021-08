The Labour leader may be trying to distance his party from Jeremy Corbyn and the hard left, but he is rapidly discovering that such a task is harder than he hoped. The Independent reports that hopes Keir Starmer may have had of Labour’s autumn conference passing without an intervention by his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn have been dashed, after it was announced that the former leader will speak at the alternative The World Transformed festival alongside the Brighton gathering:Time for a Starmer 'Claues Four moment', I suppose though he is no Tony Blair.