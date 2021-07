The UK Government is already in the process of changing planning laws to make it easier for developers to build expensive housing estates in previously protected green belt, now they are turning their attention to wildlife, all to appease developers, many of whome donate large sums of money to the Tory Party.The Guardian reports that ecology experts believe legal protections for wildlife and plants in the UK are set for a review that could result in some important species losing their entitlement to sp ecial status:This scandalous approach to our natural environment is completely at odds with the government's own commitments on climate change and the environment.