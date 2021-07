One of the many casualties of Boris Johnson's administration is the code that is meant to regulate the way Ministers behave and fulfill their role. The Institute for Government certainly thinks so.As the Independent reports the Institute has urged the Prime Minister to urgently overhaul “fundamental flaws” to the ministerial code on the basis that it has been “severely weakened” and undermined during his time at No 10. They say that the Matt Hancock episode has once again made clear that “more than just piecemeal updates are needed”:I am not holding my breath that any new ministerial code produced by Johnson will be any better.