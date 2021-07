Tory MPs revolting against the government whip have been pretty rare since the 2019 General Election but there are signs that this particular breed is beginning to emerge from hibernation.The Independent reports that a fresh Conservative revolt is threatening Rishi Sunak’s plans to slash £20 a week from universal credit payments in the autumn:There is also a revolt forming over the Chancellor's £4bn-a-year overseas aid cuts, while changes to the planning laws are causing concern amongst Tory MPs as well. Perhaps there is hope for the country after all.