I seem to recall that the Brexit campaign were adamant that we would not be paying anything like that amount to the EU once we left. How wrong could they be, and how misled were those who went along with them.

The Irish news agency, RTÉ News reports that the UK is liable to pay €47.5 billion to the EU as part of its post-Brexit financial settlement.They say the figures are contained in the EU's consolidated budget report for 2020, which states that the UK owes the EU €47.456 billion under a series of articles which both sides agreed as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement:This money will be paid over several decades but somehow I doubt there will be enough left over for the £350 million a week for the NHS that was promised by the Prime Minister and his pals during the referendum.