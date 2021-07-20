







It is almost as if the government want to make the pandemic worse. Ministers reopened night clubs as of midnight yesterday and immediately we are treated to footage of hundreds of young people dancing in close proximity to each other, no doubt spreading the delta variant of Covid 19 far and wide. So far, so experimental.Within 24 hours the Prime Minister announced that new requirements will come in from the end of September, ten weeks after the clubs were reopened. As the Independent reports , Johnson plans to make full vaccination a condition of entry into nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather. Proof of a negative test will no longer be enough.Talk about closing the stable door after the horse has bolted. What is the point? If they are serious about preventing the spread of the virus and protecting the NHS, then why not put those provisions in place now? Or at least keep the nightclubs closed until it is practical to demand such entry requirements?It is almost as if the government want to make the pandemic worse.

Am I the only one who thinks that the approach to reopening night clubs being taken by the UK Government is ridiculous?