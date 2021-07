As if there was not already enough controversy over how valuable Covid contracts were awarded, some to Tory donors and friends of Ministers, some apparently without a proper due process, the Guardian reports that a health minister is facing fresh calls to lose his job after it emerged that he apparently failed to declare a week’s worth of meetings with companies who went on to be granted £1bn contracts.The paper says that Lord Bethell was already under pressure for using his private email account for ministerial business, and for sponsoring a parliamentary pass for Hancock’s aide Gina Coladangelo, with whom the former health secretary had an affair. This latest controversy just adds to the clamour for him to resign:This lack of transparency and failure to follow proper procedures is unacceptable.