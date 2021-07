The Government must act to ensure that repairs are carried out promptly and are paid for by the developers who created the defects in the first place.

The Building Safety Bill, which is being published today, is already attracting the ire of Tory backbenchers. They are threatening to vote against the Bill, unless it includes safeguards to ensure leaseholders cannot be billed for the colossal building fire and safety remediation costs post-Grenfell.The Mirror says that more than four years on from the Grenfell tragedy thousands of home-owners are still facing stress and financial ruin because they live in unsafe buildings which they are unable to sell:But that will bring little comfort or relief for the thousands of homeowners trapped in unsellable properties. Taking developers to court is hardly cheap, while it seems that there are no guarantees that leaseholders will not end up paying for remedial work anyway.