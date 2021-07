The Independent reports on the extraordinary financial contortions involved in funding the Prime Minister's refurbishment of the Number 10 flat, quoting an official report which claims the lavish makeover included spending £28,000 of taxpayers’ cash mainly on “painting and sanding of floorboards”:it is litte wonder that the Electoral Commission has launched a formal investigation, saying “an offence or offences may have occurred”, while a former chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life has called the affair “a scandal”, saying “the Cabinet Office really got the prime minister out of a hole”.