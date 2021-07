Personally, I have no problem with sports personalities getting involved in politics. They have a voice, a ready audience and they live in the same society as we do. Their views are as valid as the next person's and they are entitled to use the platform they have to express them. And like everybody else I am full of admiration for the work being carried out and the example set by the likes of Marcus Rashford and many of his colleagues.What I have never understood is why government ministers are so uncomfortable with all of this. Yes, they are being held to account for their own inaction, but that's politics. Is it because these footballers are doing their job for them?The worst of this however, is the hypocrisy of ministers who criticise footballers for expressing their opposition to racism by taking the knee at football matches, endorse fans who boo this gesture, and then get all preachy when a small minority of fans show their true colours as violent, racist thugs.The footballer, Tyrone Mings summed this up in a tweet yesterday in response to the Home Secretary, Priti Patel. As the Guardian reports , Mings said Patel had “stoke(d) the fire” after she previously refused to criticise fans who booed the team for taking the knee in protest against racial injustice:The paper says that the former Tory party chairwoman Lady Warsi also criticised Patel after her tweet:And of course Boris Johnson's record on this subject is pretty chequered as well:Neville omits to mention the many other occasions Johnson has engaged in racist language , calling gay men "bumboys," comparing Muslim women to "letterboxes", using a column to label black Africans "piccaninnies" with "watermelon smiles", and suggesting that Malaysian women only go to university "to find men to marry."If this country has a problem with race then it is not being helped by a number of UK Ministers who actively court racists through their language and their actions.