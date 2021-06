The Guardian reports on claims by a former Tory MEP that Muslim members of the Conservative party were deliberately excluded from an inquiry into Islamophobia within its ranks. Sajjad Karim, who represented north-west England in the European parliament for 15 years until 2019 called the party's complaints procedure “not fit for purpose” and urged Boris Johnson not to pursue an “English nationalist agenda”.He said the long-awaited report that came out last week and found no evidence of “institutional Islamophobia” was a “whitewash”, and said apologies from the prime minister for any offence he had caused were “insincere”:It is beginning to sound like the Tory Party is unreformable.