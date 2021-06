The Guardian reports on the conclusion of the House of Commons environmental audit committee (EAC) that the UK government’s underfunded green ambitions and “toothless” policies are failing to halt catastrophic loss of wildlife.They believe the biodiversity crisis is still not being treated with the urgency of the climate crisis arguing that the UK is the most wildlife-depleted country out of the G7 nations and, despite pledges to improve the environment within a generation, properly funded policies are not in place to make this happen:It would be interesting to see a comparable report for Wales.