Thursday, June 24, 2021
Roaming charges reintroduced for Britons in the EU
Assuming that we will at some stage be able to go on holiday in Europe again, many holidaymakers will be shocked to discover that they will now have to pay roaming charges on their mobile phones.
As the Independent reports, customers of O2 have been told they will be billed £3.50 for every gigabyte (GB) of data used above a new limit of 25GB, from August. This announcement came exactly five years after the UK voted to leave the EU, and was made possible because the Christmas Eve trade agreement signed by the UK left open the option of the return of roaming charges – which were scrapped across the EU in 2017.
In actual fact many of us warned this would happen before the vote took place, so it is hardly a surprise, nor can those who voted leave claim not to know it would happen. Nevertheless, it is another failure by the UK Government in a long line of them following the Brexit vote.
