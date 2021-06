The Guardian reports that individuals and companies linked to the oil and gas industries have donated more than £400,000 to the Conservative party in the past year, while the government mulled controversial new licences to explore the North Sea for fossil fuel production sites.The paper says that disclosures from last July to the end of March, the latest date for which data is available, show at least £419,000 was given to the Conservatives by donors with a strong interest in oil and gas, including in the North Sea, research by the environmental investigations group DeSmog and the Guardian has found.Many of these donations could have been made of course, because the donors support some other aspect of Tory policy but, nevertheless, this article highlights once more the problem with political parties relying on private largesse and potential clashes of interests arising from such donations. There is a clear case for reforming the way political parties are funded.