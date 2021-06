If Matt Hancock thought that his resignation as the English Health Secretary was going to be a clean break with the past then he has another think coming. The Independent reports that he is facing an investigation after using a personal email account to conduct government affairs, in breach of UK guidelines.It is alleged that Hancock regularly used a private email account for government dealings since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began, thereby concealing information from officials and potentially from the public:If this is correct then it will severely hamper any inquiry into the government's handling of Covid, as well as reinforcing the lack of transparency around the awarding of contracts and a whole host of other issues.