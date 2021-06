If you are registered with a GP in England, you have less than three weeks remaining to opt out of GP data sharing for purposes beyond your direct care. It is not long enough to get the message across and in my view that is deliberate.

The Guardian reports that GP practices in England have been instructed to hand over their patients’ entire medical histories with just six weeks’ notice. Writing in the paper, Ameen Kamlana, a GP in east London and an NHS activist, says he is very concerned about the implications this has for his patients and, with other doctors in London,has., taken taken the decision to refuse to hand over patient records:This corporatisation of the NHS is both dangerous and wrong. As Ameen Kamlana says, prsonal health data should be used in an informed manner and in the public interest, not exploited for corporate profits.