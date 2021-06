Brexit and the UK Government's policies on migrant workers have struck again. According to the Guardian , school meals could be disrupted for the remainder of this term by delays and shortages of food supplies across the country as a result of a dearth of lorry drivers in the UK.The paper reports industry representatives have told Boris Johnson that the driver shortage – exacerbated by Brexit and the pandemic – is causing a “crisis” in the food supply chain, with the UK road haulage sector having a shortage of 100,000 lorry drivers:The impact of this shortage will not just fall on school meals. Supermarkets are already finding it difficult to fill shelves with certain products, while farmers producing soft fruit in particular, are struggling to source the daily deliveries they need to get their product to the consumer.Meanwhile, lorry drivers seeking to fill vacancies are being denied entry to the UK because of government policies on migrant workers.None of this was on the side of that Brexit bus.