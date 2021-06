As Brexit and the government's immigration policies continue to suppress much economic activity it was inevitable that Ministers would come under pressure to try and sort it out. The latest organisation to lobby for change is the CBI.As the Guardian reports , the UK’s biggest business lobby group has called on the government to relax post-Brexit immigration rules to help companies struggling with staff shortages to hire more workers from overseas.The paper says that the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) believes the government needed to immediately update its “shortage occupations list” to include several areas where employers are finding it difficult to recruit staff, including butchers, bricklayers and welders:It is estimated that as many as 1.3 million non-UK workers have left the UK since late 2019, as many returned to their country of birth to see out the pandemic at home. Since then Covid travel controls, new Brexit immigration rules, continuing pandemic risks and people reassessing their job priorities are contributing to labour shortages. It is time the government addressed this issue urgently.