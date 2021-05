I suppose it was inevitable. The Tories have long sought to rein the BBC in and force the corporation to be more supportive of them, including imposing a more sympathetic chair who has restricted the twitter freedoms of its broadcasters and evens suggesting they employ more right-wing comedians, as if such a thing exists. Now, in the light of the scandal over how Martin Bashir obtained his interview with Princess Diana it looks as if they have the opening they've been looking for.The Observer reports that Home Secretary, Priti Patel has said, giving the clearest indication yet that ministers are considering potentially sweeping changes to how it is run.They say that in an interview with Sky’s Trevor Philips on Sunday show, Patel repeatedly characterised the already scheduled mid-point review into the BBC’s charter, due to begin early next year, as likely to involve significant changes to its structures:So much for an independent state broadcaster.