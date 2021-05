The Guardian says a long-awaited review into Islamophobia within the Conservatives has been condemned as a whitewash by Muslim Tories despite it including criticism of the language used by Boris Johnson and the mayoral campaign run by Zac Goldsmith for insensitivity.The paper quotes Lady Warsi, the party’s former chair who first demanded an inquiry into anti-Muslim sentiment within its ranks, who disagrees with the review’s conclusion that there was no evidence of institutional racism, saying there were issues “from the top ... to the bottom” of the party:The report called on the Tories to introduce sweeping changes to the complaints process, and to publish an action plan within six weeks to set out how it would respond, followed by a six-month progress report and a one-year review carried out by an appropriate body.The question though is whether those recommendations will be implemented and if they will be sufficient to tackle the problems at grassroots level within the Tory party.