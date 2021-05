In Boris Johnson's post-Brexit world it is becoming clear that the government do not just want to leave the EU, they want to shut us off fropm Europe altogether. Such isolationism cannot be good for trade, education, our society nor forour economy.The Guardian reports that Home Office figures show the number of EU citizens being prevented from entering the UK has soared over the past three months despite a massive reduction in travel because of Covid.They say a total of 3,294 EU citizens were prevented from entering the UK, even though post-Brexit rules mean they are allowed to visit the country without visas. That compares with 493 EU citizens in the first quarter of last year, when air traffic was 20 times higher. Visitors can be stopped or detained and expelled if they are suspected of travelling to Britain to work or settle without meeting the new visa requirements.:What they do not seem to have factored in is that such measures can be reciprocated. No doubt the tabloids will go into a frenzy once UK travellers find themselves detained, but we reap what we sew.