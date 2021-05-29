.comment-link {margin-left:.6em;}

Saturday, May 29, 2021

Thought for the day

According to Marina Hyde in the Guardian, a government that came to power promising to control our borders has allowed 1.59 million – ONE POINT FIVE NINE MILLION – travellers to fly into the UK in the four lockdown months from January to April alone, two-thirds of whom were not UK nationals. If we don’t open up fully in three weeks, then that may be the cause. 

 Discuss

# posted by Peter Black : 8:26 AM
Comments:
Lax border controls
Not enough work force to do the job properly
Waiting to decide what to do
# posted by Blogger nigel hunter : 9:51 AM
 
As long as Johnson can continue the pandemic it locks down the population,gives lots of media coverage and he can then come up with the vaccine,a knight in shining armour.
It keeps attention off the changes in the country. Brexit issues.
# posted by Blogger nigel hunter : 9:57 AM
 
