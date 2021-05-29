Saturday, May 29, 2021
Thought for the day
According to Marina Hyde in the Guardian, a government that came to power promising to control our borders has allowed 1.59 million – ONE POINT FIVE NINE MILLION – travellers to fly into the UK in the four lockdown months from January to April alone, two-thirds of whom were not UK nationals. If we don’t open up fully in three weeks, then that may be the cause.
As long as Johnson can continue the pandemic it locks down the population,gives lots of media coverage and he can then come up with the vaccine,a knight in shining armour.Post a Comment
It keeps attention off the changes in the country. Brexit issues.
