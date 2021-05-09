Sunday, May 09, 2021
The sound of the silent majority
In the Guardian letters page a reader argues that the 42,000 electors who did not vote in Hartlepool have secured a massive win for the silent majority.
It seems to me they have only won their own silence. Those who did participate had their say on who represents their area and on the governance of the country.
