Thursday, May 20, 2021
The French strike back over Brexit
I don't tend to look at the websites for the reactionary press such as the Mail and Express, so I have no idea whether or not there are English 'gentlemen' spluttering over breakfast coffee at the news that their ability to travel to their pied-à-terre in Paris or holiday cottage on the Côte d'Azur has been compromised by Brexit. But if they did vote for Brexit, or supported it like the Express and Mail, then what did they expect would happen?
The Guardian reports that British visitors to France and Spain may be asked to show proof of their accommodation, including an official certificate obtained in advance if they are staying with friends or family, once Covid travel restrictions are lifted:
Since Brexit, anyone in France hosting non-EU nationals is expected to complete an attestation d’accueil (accommodation certificate) form and submit it for approval to their town hall, a process that can take up to a month.
Once stamped, the form, which costs €30 (£26) and requires supporting documents such as proof of address, income and right of residence, must then be forwarded to the guest so they can show it at the border, where officials are entitled to ask for it.
Second homeowners and holidaymakers staying in hotels or rented accommodation will not need the certificate, but may equally be asked to provide evidence of where they will be staying in France, such as a utility bill or confirmation of their booking.
In Spain, residents hosting non-EU friends or family are expected to apply to the national police, with similar supporting documentation, for a carta de invitación (letter of invitation) costing €74.
The paper says it is not clear to what extent the requirements, which are consistent with Schengen zone border regulations for some third-country nationals, will be enforced for British travellers. However, accounts of mistreatment of EU citizens in the UK suggest the chance of tougher border checks in the future cannot be excluded and the British government has advised travellers, including those staying with friends or family, to err on the side of caution.
You reap what you sow I suppose.
