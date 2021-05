The Guardian says that in 2019, the UK’s official advisers, the Climate Change Committee, said it was shocked at the lack of proper plans for protecting people from heatwaves, flash flooding and other impacts of the climate crisis. I suspect nothing much has changed since then.

For many people the climate crisis is a remote phenomenon that has little bearing on their lives. Granted the weather is a bit more extreme and unpredictable, but for those of us living in the UK we have not yet seen the crop failures, famines and destructive weather patterns that have emerged elsewhere in the world as a result of global warming. That though, may change some time soon.The Guardian reports that new data from the British Geological Survey (BGS) suggests millions of homes are at increased risk of subsidence due to hotter and drier summers being driven by global heating causing the ground under houses to shrink and crack.They say the key areas affected are London, Essex, Kent, and a swathe of land from Oxford up to the Wash. This is because the clay formations underlying these areas are most vulnerable to losing moisture:The big question is whether the UK government and local authorities are geared up to deal with this issue. In my view that is unlikely.