The Guardian speculates that Dominic Cummings' evidence to MPs on Wednesday about Boris Johnson’s role in making key decisions that critics say may have cost many thousands of lives promises to be the parliamentary event of the year so far – and may yet determine the fate of the prime minister.They say that hurt by the manner of his departure from No 10, alongside Johnson’s longtime aide Lee Cain, and by the briefing war that then ensued, Cummings seems intent on doing maximum damage to his former boss:If Cummings delivers as some hope then it may well be spectacular, the question though, must be if it will actually damage Johnson in the polls. So far his popularity appears to be immune to these sort or revelations. How long can that immunity last? We will have to see.