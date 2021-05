Where I do take issue is over the professed values which, Mr Rycroft characterises as 'compassionate, respectful, courageous, collaborative.'Those values may be evident in the individuals working in the Home Office, but they are not reflected in the actions of the department as a whole, something that is abundantly clear from this article in yesterday's Guardian The paper reports a number of long-term British citizens have expressed alarm at receiving letters from the Home Office telling them they risk losing the right to work, benefits and free healthcare unless they apply for UK immigration status in the next six weeks:These are not the actions of a compassionate and respectful department.