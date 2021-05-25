Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Legal system failing rape victims
The Guardian reports that fewer than one in 60 rape cases recorded by the police last year resulted in a suspect being charge. They say that of the 52,210 rapes recorded by police in England and Wales in 2020, only 843 resulted in a charge or a summons – a rate of 1.6%, leading to increased pressure on the government to deliver radical proposals to overhaul the treatment of rape by the criminal justice system:
According to Guardian analysis, more than 100,000 rapes have been reported to police since the review was announced in March 2019, following concerns about a precipitous drop in the volume of rape cases being prosecuted. Separate independent judge-led reviews in Northern Ireland and Scotland have already published their findings and made hundreds of recommendations.
The England and Wales review, overseen by the Criminal Justice Board, includes input from, among others, the Home Office, the Ministry of Justice, the attorney general’s and the Cabinet Office, Downing Street, the Crown Prosecution Service, the judiciary as well as police, charities and relevant inspectorates.
The victims’ commissioner, Vera Baird, said: “Bearing in mind that independent reviews in both Scotland and Northern Ireland have called for radical measures, we now can’t have anything less in a review in large part produced by the very agencies whose performance is in question.”
The Home Office figures are the latest in a downward trend in the volume of rape prosecutions. For every 10 cases the CPS prosecuted in 2016-17, it now pursues only three. The volume of prosecutions declined 71% between 2016-17 and the calendar year to December 2020, from 5,190 to 1,490.
The drop in prosecutions has led to fewer convictions. There were 1,917 fewer rapists convicted in the year to December 2020 than in 2016-17, a decline of 64%, as the CPS secured 2,991 convictions four years ago compared with 1,074 last year.
The figures come as fears mount about the growing backlog of cases in the criminal courts, with experts warning that the already high drop-out rate for rape victims is likely to increase. The number of victims dropping out of increasingly lengthy investigations and trial processes have rocketed from 25% five years ago to 43% in 2020.
These figures have led to an increasing demand for reform with the Gillen review, published in May 2019, which examined the treatment of serious sexual offences in Northern Ireland making about 250 recommendations, including legal representation for rape complainants, while the Dorrian review in Scotland recommended the introduction of specialist rape courts in March 2021.
An England and Wales review is expected to recommend allowing rape victims to provide pre-recorded evidence before trial, barring the public from the courtroom more often and ensuring police return mobile phones to victims within 24 hours.
The paper quotes Wera Hobhouse, justice spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, who carried out the analysis on charging rates, said the figures made clear that the criminal justice system was failing women.
She said: “Through its inaction, this Conservative government is letting down survivors of sexual violence and allowing criminals to walk free. Ministers must publish the end-to-end review of rape cases without any more delay. We urgently need improvements across the whole justice system, including specific training for police, prosecutors and judges on how to handle these cases sensitively.”
It is time for reform.
