



An England and Wales review is expected to recommend allowing rape victims to provide pre-recorded evidence before trial, barring the public from the courtroom more often and ensuring police return mobile phones to victims within 24 hours.



The paper quotes Wera Hobhouse, justice spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, who carried out the analysis on charging rates, said the figures made clear that the criminal justice system was failing women.





She said: “Through its inaction, this Conservative government is letting down survivors of sexual violence and allowing criminals to walk free. Ministers must publish the end-to-end review of rape cases without any more delay. We urgently need improvements across the whole justice system, including specific training for police, prosecutors and judges on how to handle these cases sensitively.”



It is time for reform.