An England and Wales review is expected to recommend allowing rape victims to provide pre-recorded evidence before trial, barring the public from the courtroom more often and ensuring police return mobile phones to victims within 24 hours.



The paper quotes Wera Hobhouse, justice spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, who carried out the analysis on charging rates, said the figures made clear that the criminal justice system was failing women.





She said: “Through its inaction, this Conservative government is letting down survivors of sexual violence and allowing criminals to walk free. Ministers must publish the end-to-end review of rape cases without any more delay. We urgently need improvements across the whole justice system, including specific training for police, prosecutors and judges on how to handle these cases sensitively.”



It is time for reform.

The Guardian reports that fewer than one in 60 rape cases recorded by the police last year resulted in a suspect being charge. They say that of the 52,210 rapes recorded by police in England and Wales in 2020, only 843 resulted in a charge or a summons – a rate of 1.6%, leading to increased pressure on the government to deliver radical proposals to overhaul the treatment of rape by the criminal justice system:These figures have led to an increasing demand for reform with the Gillen review, published in May 2019, which examined the treatment of serious sexual offences in Northern Ireland making about 250 recommendations, including legal representation for rape complainants, while the Dorrian review in Scotland recommended the introduction of specialist rape courts in March 2021.