Despite all of this Johnson appears to be as popular as ever and according to the last poll, the Tories are 15 points ahead in public support.The Independent reports that the Parliament’s standards watchdog is said to believe Boris Johnson’s holiday to Mustique was worth more than double the £15,000 he declared in the Commons register. Kathryn Stone, the commissioner for standards, has also said the bill had not been met by Tory donor David Ross as the prime minister has insisted:What is it exactly about Boris Johnson that sets him apart from other politicians and appears to make him untouchable when it comes to accusations that would be career-ending for anybody else? Will these latest accusations be the ones that finally do for his stint as Prime Minister? We can only wait and see.