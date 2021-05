The more I read about the so-called 'hostile environment' being imposed by this conservative government, the more disturbed and uncomfortable I become. I do not want to be associated with these policies, which are more akin to a police state than the democratic country I grew up in.In its latest incarnation the 'hostile environment' is now targeting European citizens arriving in the UK for job interviews and other legitimate business reasons. The Guardian reports that Europeans with job interviews are among those being denied entry and locked up, in some cases they are being sent to immigration removal centres and held in airport detention rooms.Victims have spoken of being subjected to the traumatic and humiliating experience of expulsion, despite Home Office rules that explicitly allow non-visa holders to attend interviews. The paper says that confusion about whether EU citizens can explore the UK job market and then go home with an offer in order to apply for a work visa has added to the growing number of detentions. In other cases, visitors are clearly breaking rules, such as those now barring EU citizens from taking up unpaid internships:Araniya Kogulathas, a barrister with the NGO Bail for Immigration Detainees, sums it up when she says EU citizens were experiencing Britain’s hostile environment for immigration:There is some hope for the country though as the Guardian reports elsewhere that two men detained by UK Immigration Enforcement were released back into their community after a day of protest in Glasgow. This is not typical however. Maybe if Europe retaliates and treats UK citizens visiting the EU in the same way the Home Secretary will see the error of her ways. I am not holding my breath.