As the results of yesterday'z elections start to emerge over the course of the next 72 hours, it is already clear that votes that had previously gone to small racist parties on the right are now switching to Boris Johnson's Conservatives. There is nothing to indicate that the Tories are uncomfortable with that trend, indeed it seems tha in their policies on immigration and asylum they are actively courting these voters.There is a good example of this in the Guardian , who report that a high court judge has criticised the British home secretary in court and said he found it “extremely troubling” after one of her officials admitted the Home Office might have acted unlawfully in changing its asylum accommodation policy during the pandemic.The paper says Mr Justice Garnham raised concerns in court on Thursday that the home secretary, Priti Patel, could have been distributing public funds without legal authority:As the solicitors representing the claimants say:An apology is not enough, there needs to be a more humane approach from the Home Office.